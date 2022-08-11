Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of KTWIY traded up 2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 82.97. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of 65.62 and a 12-month high of 106.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 75.36.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.