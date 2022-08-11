Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of KTWIY traded up 2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 82.97. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of 65.62 and a 12-month high of 106.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 75.36.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

