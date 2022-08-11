Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) vs. Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Head to Head Survey

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 5 8 0 2.62 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $59.23, suggesting a potential upside of 73.95%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 803.12%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -194.23% -30.40% -22.06% Fusion Pharmaceuticals -4,119.85% -34.87% -32.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 24.18 -$100.22 million ($2.48) -13.73 Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 61.10 -$81.05 million ($1.94) -1.05

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

