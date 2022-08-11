LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

LABS Group (LABS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $30,314.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

