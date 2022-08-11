Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Reduced by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $494.95 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

