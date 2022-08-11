Landbox (LAND) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

Landbox (LAND) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $30,565.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.