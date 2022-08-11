Landbox (LAND) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

Landbox (LAND) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $30,565.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015342 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038533 BTC.
Landbox Coin Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.