LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($66.33) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of LNXSF opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $76.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

