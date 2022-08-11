Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 11.3%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 4,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 756,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

SWIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Latham Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Latham Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Latham Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Latham Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

