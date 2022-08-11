Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 11.3%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 4,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 756,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SWIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.
Latham Group Trading Up 6.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
