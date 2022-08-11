LATOKEN (LA) Price Up 3% This Week

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market cap of $28.70 million and approximately $37,058.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,344.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00129214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00066751 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,105,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com.

LATOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.