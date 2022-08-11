Lattice Token Reaches Market Cap of $22.70 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $299,631.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014669 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.
About Lattice Token
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016.
Buying and Selling Lattice Token
