Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 270,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,973,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

