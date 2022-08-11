Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,610 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,531. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.