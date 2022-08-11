LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €134.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at €89.18 ($91.00) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €98.24. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.