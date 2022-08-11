Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 489,249 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

