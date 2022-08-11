Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $311,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642,008 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62.

