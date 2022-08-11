Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $835,000 Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Inotiv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Inotiv worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Price Performance

NOTV stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,168. The company has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Inotiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

