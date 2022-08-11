Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 46,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 96,005 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

