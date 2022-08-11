Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 2.4% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,710,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 872.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 112,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 100,882 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

