Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.98) to GBX 298 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.00.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $17.44 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

