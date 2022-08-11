Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 9.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 70,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,368,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

