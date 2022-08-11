Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.36. 371,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,680,617. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

