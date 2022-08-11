Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $50.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,074.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,920.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,136.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

