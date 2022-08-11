Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $10.63 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.43. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $57.74.

