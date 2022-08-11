Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 148,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 176,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,415. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

