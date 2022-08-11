Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,057 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTEU remained flat at $22.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

