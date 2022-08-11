Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.13. 465,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,947,660. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

