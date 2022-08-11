Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.0 %

Dropbox stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,546. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,055,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

