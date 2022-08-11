Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.11. 70,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

