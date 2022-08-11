Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 209,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CVS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,457. The company has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
