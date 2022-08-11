Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 38,849 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,849 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after buying an additional 424,999 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after buying an additional 100,070 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,928. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

