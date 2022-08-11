Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LTH opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Time Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,896,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,139,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

