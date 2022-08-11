Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Life Time Group traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.14. 2,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 214,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

