Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001188 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $133,823.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00258501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000682 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

