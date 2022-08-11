LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,052.00

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $11,052.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,420,309 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

