Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,310,321 shares.The stock last traded at $3.04 and had previously closed at $2.96.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LILM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
