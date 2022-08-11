Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,310,321 shares.The stock last traded at $3.04 and had previously closed at $2.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LILM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

