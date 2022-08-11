Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.92

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.92 and traded as high as C$59.32. Linamar shares last traded at C$58.69, with a volume of 91,003 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,589,613.12. In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 865,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,589,613.12. Also, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. bought 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,307,095. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 178,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,983.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

