Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $11.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Lincoln National has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lincoln National by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 704.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

