LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $24.19. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 1,464 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.