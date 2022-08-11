LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $24.19. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 1,464 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
