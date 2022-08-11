Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $703,066.56 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

