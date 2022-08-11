Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

