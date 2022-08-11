Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Shares of LZAGY traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $725.40.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

