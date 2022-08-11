Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $502,581.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00038498 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

