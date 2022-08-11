Lossless Tops One Day Trading Volume of $384,911.00 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Lossless has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $13.54 million and $384,911.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038308 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Buying and Selling Lossless

