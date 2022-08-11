Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,979 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,424 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

