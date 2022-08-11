Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $47,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 40,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.09. 102,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,611. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

