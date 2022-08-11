LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LPKFF stock remained flat at $9.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

