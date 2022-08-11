LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.0 days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of LPKFF stock remained flat at $9.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $25.85.
About LPKF Laser & Electronics
