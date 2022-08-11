LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $10,075.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00067285 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,854,217 coins and its circulating supply is 177,275,300 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

