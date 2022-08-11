Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Robert W. Baird

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.09.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

