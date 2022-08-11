Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Lumos Pharma Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Insider Transactions at Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma ( NASDAQ:LUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $27,630.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,522.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

