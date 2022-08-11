Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$14.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 102,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$12.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

