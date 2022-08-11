Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.30 to C$8.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 370,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$4,081,351.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,671,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,066,068,689.57. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,728,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,252.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.6 %

LUN stock opened at C$7.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

